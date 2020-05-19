Trump announces $19B to farmers, ranchers to ‘maintain the health’ of the food supply chain amid coronavirus

President Trump on Tuesday announced a $19 billion coronavirus food assistance program to support farmers and ranchers and “maintain the health of the food supply chain” in the United States amid the coronavirus crisis.

“The farmers and ranchers are incredible people,” Trump said during comments at the Whtie House. “I’m proud to stand right by their side in this hour of need.”

The president said the new program would provide $16 billion “directly” to farmers and ranchers.

“No other president has done this,” Trump said. “I’ll tell ya—you can go back to Abraham Lincoln. There’s no president who has treated the farmers like Trump. Who wouldn’t be with Trump?”

He added: “It’s an honor to do it, actually. These are great, great people.”

“As part of this program, $16 billion in direct payments will be made to farmers and ranchers directly,” Trump said, noting that the program is “authorized by the CARES Act”—the coronavirus stimulus package which totaled more than $2 trillion and passed in March.

The president said the payments would “compensate farmers” for losses they have sustained due to COVID-19. The administration is offering the funds to farmers and ranchers producing corn, cotton, soybeans, specialty crops, beef, dairy, pork and more.

The president said that farmers and ranchers can begin signing up for the billions of dollars in assistance by May 26. – READ MORE

