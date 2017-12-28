James Woods Opens Up a Can of Twitter Justice After Hillary Begs Americans for Money

Conservative actor and Twitter user extraordinaire James Woods tore into failed 2016 Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton last week after she took to social media asking her followers for money.

In a string of tweets just before the Christmas holiday weekend, Clinton promoted her organization Onward Together along with six other groups. Naturally, she also used the opportunity to ask her supporters for more of their money.

“Onward Together is ending 2017 by supporting six more incredible organizations fighting to protect voting rights and to make it easier for young, diverse candidates to get on the ballot and get elected,” Clinton wrote.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated to Onward Together in our first year — we’re only able to support these great groups because of you. Let’s do even more in 2018. Onward!” Clinton added.

“Shouldn’t you be packing for Argentina?” Woods replied.

