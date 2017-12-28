Harveywood Backlash: ‘Justice League’ Named One Of The Worst Movies Of 2017

The Hollywood Reporter released its list of the worst movies of 2017, and “Justice League” took a spot in the rankings.

THR put the movie as the seventh worst movie of 2017. They wrote in part:

The increasingly turgid tales of Batman and Superman — joined, unfortunately for her, by Wonder Woman — trudge along to ever-diminishing returns in this garishly unattractive hodgepodge, which throws a bunch of superheroes into a mix that neither congeals nor makes you want to see more of them in future.

This movie was awful, and I don’t say that lightly. The only two bright spots were Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa as Aquaman. – READ MORE

