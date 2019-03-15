James Gunn Hired Back On To Direct ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’ Despite Past Pedophile Jokes

It appears that Disney has forgiven director James Gunn for his having previously joked about little boys touching him in his “silly place” and has hired him back to direct the third installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, Disney fired Gunn from the hit Marvel franchise when some conservatives unveiled several old tweets in which he made many sexually offensive references. “I like when little boys touch me in my silly place” was just one of many shocking examples. At the time, Gunn said his jokes were from a different era of his life — as a shock jock and provocateur.

“My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative,” he said in a statement. “I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.”

The “Guardians” cast concurred with James’ apology in an open letter addressed to fans. “The character he has shown in the wake of his firing is consistent with the man he was every day on set, and his apology, now and from years ago when first addressing these remarks, we believe is from the heart, a heart we all know, trust, and love,” read the letter. “In casting each of us to help him tell the story of misfits who find redemption, he changed our lives forever. We believe the theme of redemption has never been more relevant than now.” – READ MORE