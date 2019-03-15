Jeb! Calls For Republican Challenger To Trump In 2020

Former 2016 presidential hopeful and Florida governor Jeb Bush called for a Republican to challenge President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election bid, for the good of conservatives and for the country.

During an appearance on the podcast “The Axe Files,” hosted by CNN senior political commentator and former Barack Obama presidential campaign chief strategist David Axelrod, Bush said Republicans “ought to be a given a choice” in 2020.

“I think someone should run. Just because Republicans ought to be given a choice,” Bush told Axelrod, according to CNN.

Trump has a “has a strong, loyal base and it’s hard to beat a sitting president,” he noted. “But to have a conversation about what it is to be a conservative I think is important.”

“And our country needs to have competing ideologies that people — that are dynamic, that focus on the world we’re in and the world we’re moving towards rather than revert back to a nostalgic time,” Bush added. – READ MORE