James Comey: ‘I’ve Succeeded In Pissing Off Everyone’ (VIDEO)

Former FBI Director James Comey once considered himself a Republican, but said in a Saturday interview that “most Republicans” don’t talk to him anymore because he has “succeeded in pissing off everyone.”

Comey made the comments during an interview with Katie Couric at the Aspen Ideas Festival in California.

“Most Republicans don’t talk to me anymore,” Comey told Couric. “I’ve succeeded in pissing off everyone.”- READ MORE

