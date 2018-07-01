Maryland suspect declared ‘not a threat’ in 2013 case; paper opted against charges: police

Police investigated Capital Gazette shooting suspect Jarrod Ramos in 2013, but concluded he was no threat, while the newspaper didn’t want to pursue a legal case against him for fear of putting “a stick in a beehive,” a police report released Friday said.

Ramos, 38, was investigated that year after a barrage of Twitter messages aimed at Gazette staff members. But the paper didn’t want to press charges or seek a restraining order for fear of inflaming the situation, the 2013 police report says.

“As of this writing the Capital will not pursue any charges,” Detective Michael Praley wrote. “It was described as putting a stick in a beehive, which the Capital Newspaper representatives do not wish to do.”

Praley said in the report that he did not believe that Ramos “was a threat to employees” at the paper, noting that Ramos hadn’t tried to enter the building and hadn’t sent “direct, threatening correspondence.”- READ MORE

