James Clapper Flashback: Muslim Brotherhood Is ‘Largely Secular’ and ‘Has Eschewed Violence’ (VIDEO)

In 2011, James Clapper Described The Muslim Brotherhood — An Islamist Umbrella Organization And The Progenitor Of Islamic Terrorist Organizations Such As Hamas — As A “largely Secular” Network Of Organizations That Has “eschewed Violence.”

Clapper worked as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) between 2010 and the end of the Obama administration in January of 2017. The DNI consolidates and curates intelligence across all federal intelligence agencies for presentation to and guidance of the president.

Testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on February 10, 2011, in his former role as DNI, Clapper advised the House not to be especially wary of the Muslim Brotherhood group:

The term Muslim Brotherhood is an umbrella term for a variety of movements. In the case of Egypt, a very heterogeneous group, largely secular, which has eschewed violence and has decried Al-Qaeda as a perversion of Islam. They have pursued social ends betterment of the political order in Egypt, etcetera.

In other countries there are also chapters or franchises of the Muslim Brotherhood, but there is no overarching agenda, particularly in pursuit of violence, at least internationally. – READ MORE

New York — Breitbart News And “the Russians” Worked Overtime With “screaming Headlines” To Attack Hillary Clinton Over Concerns About The Former Presidential Candidate’s Health, According To James Clapper, Who Served As Director Of National Intelligence Under The Obama Administration.

Clapper addressed Clinton’s infamous collapse at the 9/11 memorial ceremony on September 11, 2016. A video surfaced of Clinton appearing to stumble off a curb and then being lifted off her feet and loaded into a van by her Secret Service detail.

Apparently minimizing legitimate concerns about Clinton’s health, Clapper wrote that “the Russians — and every other troll on the internet — dissected the video as if it were as momentous as the Zapruder film of President Kennedy’s assassination, and refused to accept the campaign’s statement a few hours later that she was ‘severely dehydrated.’”

The Russians and Breitbart filled the gap with screaming headlines — Why has the Clinton campaign been silent for hours? When Clinton did reappear later that day, they claimed that she was actually in a coma, and the person appearing in public was a body double. – READ MORE

