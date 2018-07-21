Tucker Carlson: MSNBC’s ‘Out-of-the-Closet Extremist’ John Brennan Still Has Top Security Clearance

According to Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson, former CIA Director John Brennan still maintains a top secret security clearance. Carlson revealed this on the Thursday broadcast of his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

John Brennan ran the CIA under Barack Obama. Now he’s a cable news shouter, a paid analyst for MSNBC who insults Donald Trump and advocates for the Democratic Party. Brennan no longer works for the federal government in any capacity. He holds no official post. And yet, according to two sources we spoke to exclusively today, Brennan retains perhaps the most valuable asset he had in government: a top secret security clearance. This allows him to do what the rest of us can’t do: view classified government documents and, more critically, discuss classified topics with intelligence officials still in government, and then leak that information to the press.

This is an awesome power. Our intelligence agencies keep America’s most sensitive secrets. They hold highly personal information on every American. It’s terrifying to think that John Brennan still has access to any of this. Brennan is an out-of-the-closet extremist. This week he accused Donald Trump of treason, a death penalty offense. On Tuesday, he suggested it would be reasonable for intelligence agencies to conceal information from the president, which is a violation of their charter and federal law.– READ MORE

