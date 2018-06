James Clapper Claims He’d Never Heard Of Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, Or Stefan Halper Until After He Left Office

Former director of national intelligence James Clapper claimed Thursday on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” he’d never heard of Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, or Stefan Halper until after he had left office.

“Did you know, Mr. Halper, the academic at Cambridge? [Halper] Do you know him at all,” Hewitt asked.

“No, I do not. I didn’t know anything about that until it came out in the media,” Clapper replied. “I didn’t know anything about it contemporaneously.”

“None of these names, actually, when we left the scene in January of ’17, I never heard of George Papadopoulos. Carter Page, I may have known about mainly through media, but, and certainly the identity of the informant, I didn’t know.” Clapper concluded. – READ MORE

