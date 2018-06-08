LOOK OUT: Dems In Senate And House Propose National Firearms Licensing System

On Wednesday, two Democrats, one in the House and one in the Senate, brought forth legislation that would create a federal firearms licensing system that would register all gun sales and transfers.

For the fourth time in 11 years, Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL) introduced The Blair Holt Firearm Licensing and Record of Sale Act; he had already introduced a form of the bill in 2007, 2009, and 2013. According to Rush’s website, the bill would “prohibit unlicensed gun-ownership and transferring or receiving firearms without a valid firearms license, as well as direct the Attorney General to establish and maintain a federal record of sale system.” It would also require universal background checks for all purchases or transfers of firearms.

Rush said, “Americans are demanding that Congress take real action to prevent gun violence and we must address this issue head on and do our part to prevent the senseless mass killings and shooting deaths in cities across this nation.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1