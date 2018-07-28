Jake Tapper: Anyone Who Is Trying to Stop The Mueller Probe Is ‘Unpatriotic’ (VIDEO)

CNN anchor Jake Tapper sat down with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night and spoke about the current state of the ongoing Russia investigation.

Colbert began by asking Tapper to weigh in on the motive behind several House Republicans who have drafted articles of impeachment for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

(…)

‘It’s weird,” Colbert chimed it.

“It’s not just weird, it’s unpatriotic,” Tapper shot back. – READ MORE

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Sunday’s Reliable Sources, CNN analyst (and former Obama national-security aide) Samantha Vinograd arrogantly denounced President Trump as a “tool” of Russian disinformation. But during Friday’s extended edition of The Lead With Jake Tapper, the CNN host actually confronted Vinograd with the Obama administration’s record. After Robert Mueller handed down his latest indictments, Vinograd said the intelligence keeps getting better, that the Russian GRU “was sanctioned back in 2016; we know that they were up to no good.”

Tapper came back with a classic devil’s advocate question, something too few TV hosts do:

JAKE TAPPER: I have to say and it’s unfair, I suppose, to like hold you responsible for the entire Obama Administration, but you really, you read this indictment and you think, boy, the Obama Administration they really kind of missed the ball on this. I mean, yes, they issued that report, but President Obama said…what did he say, he told Putin to cut it out or knock it off, it wasn’t particularly strong.And then there was all this hesitation about warning the American people for fear of looking partisan. In retrospect, doesn’t it seem to you that perhaps the Obama Administration was at least to a degree asleep at the switch? – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1