Michael Avenatti: I’m going to force Trump to stand trial ‘one way or the other’

Within an hour of CNN reporting that President Trump’s ex-attorney is willing to testify that Mr. Trump personally approved a meeting with Russians to get dirt on Hillary Clinton, another of his nemeses was guaranteeing that the president would be tried.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, said that Mr. Trump was going to face either a criminal trial under the auspices of special counsel Robert Mueller or a civil lawsuit, possibly alongside his longtime fixer Michael Cohen.

“I am not certain whether Mr. Mueller will ultimately indict Mr. Trump (although the evidence appears to be there). But this I do know – I am going to force him to ‘stand trial’ one way or the other. The only question is how many jurors are we going to have,” Mr. Avenatti wrote on Twitter.

His adult-film actress client, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing both Mr. Cohen and Mr. Trump over a non-disclosure agreement and their public words about her.- READ MORE

Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti will speak at the Iowa State Democratic Wing Ding in August, according to an announcement from his Twitter account.

The dinner is a traditional presidential campaign stepping stone, giving potential candidates an opportunity to connect with Democratic activists in the first-in-the-nation caucus.

I look forward to speaking at the Iowa State Democratic Wing Ding next month. Extremely honored to be included as one of the speakers. It promises to be a great event as always! #Basta #FightClub — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 26, 2018

The lawyer has previously said that he is considering a presidential run, tweeting earlier this month that he would run if no Democratic candidates could beat President Trump. – READ MORE

