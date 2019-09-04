Jacob Wohl Wanted on Felony Arrest Warrant

A felony arrest warrant has been issued against conspiracy theorist and provocateur Jacob Wohl and his former business partner Matthew Johnson.

“In 2016 Jacob Wohl and Matthew Johnson represented themselves as members of a company called Montgomery Assets,” the warrant application, which was obtained by the Daily Beast, said.

“On July 27, 2016 through August 27, 2016 Jacob Wohl and Matthew Johnson offered for sale unqualified securities in violation of California Corporations Code 25110 which has a three year statute of limitations and must be tolled by the issuance of an arrest warrant.”

Wohl, 21, has not been arrested yet and the warrant application was filed before the statue of limitations expiration at the end of last month. The warrant was filed on Aug. 19.