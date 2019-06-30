‘It’s Become Like the Socialist Party’: Trump Wonders If Dems Should Just Change Their Party Name Already (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump spoke out about the Democratic debates on Friday and slammed the candidates as being part of the “Socialist Party.”

“You know I’ve been watching the debates a little bit in between meetings & I wasn’t impressed…It’s become like the Socialist Party,” said Trump. “In fact, I heard there’s a rumor the Democrats are going to change the name of the party from the Democratic Party to the Socialist Party.”

While he did not cite any sources of the rumor, he used the example of Venezuela to show how socialism can go.