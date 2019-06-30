Illegal Alien Gets Four Years in Prison for Killing Connecticut Man

An illegal alien has been sentenced to just four years in prison after hitting and killing a Connecticut man last year and then fleeing the scene.

Luis Lala, a 28-year-old illegal alien, was sentenced this week to four years in prison, according to the New Haven Register, after he hit and killed 37-year-old Bobby “Sunny Ray” Pinkston in June 2018 while allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

“No amount of jail time will bring my brother back,” Pinkston’s brother told WTNH.

According to prosecutors, Lala hit Pinkston, who was riding his motorcycle, on June 29, 2018. Following the accident, Pinkston was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

After the deadly crash, though, prosecutors said the illegal alien drove off from the scene and was eventually confronted by a witness down the road. That's when Lala, prosecutors said, ran into a nearby apartment building to hide.