‘It’s An Evolution’: James Bond Actresses Talk Bringing The Famed Spy Into The ‘#MeToo Age’

James Bond will finally be ushered into the age of #MeToo and Time’s Up, according to actresses Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas, who will both be playing opposite Daniel Craig in the upcoming Bond flick “No Time to Die.”

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the actresses said that James Bond will be experiencing an “evolution” as the makers attempt to modernize him to keep the character in tune with current culture. Much of this new take on the famed MI6 agent has been credited to screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge, whom Lynch praised for her on-screen portrayal of women.

“I very literally squealed when I first heard her name,” Lynch said upon first learning of Waller-Bridge’s involvement. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, British girl just like me. She’s going to know how to actually take care of women on-screen.’”

Lynch’s role in the upcoming film will be novel, as she is set to become the first black woman to play 007.

“It’s pretty obvious that there is an evolution in the fact that Lashana is one of the main characters in the film and wears the pants — literally. I wear the gown. She wears the pants,” de Armas said of Lynch’s character.