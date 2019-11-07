WATCH: Rand Paul Obliterates Reporter Who Claims It’s Illegal To Out Whistleblower

Senator Rand Paul hit a reporter with facts after she claimed his call for the media to out a whistleblower whose complaint led to an impeachment inquiry is illegal.

Question: “The whistleblower laws protect the whistleblower. You know it’s illegal to out a whistleblower?” Sen. @RandPaul: “Actually, you see you’ve got that wrong.” pic.twitter.com/60oFmtkF7G — The Hill (@thehill) November 5, 2019

The unidentified reporter from The Hill asked, “The whistleblower laws protect the whistleblower. You know it’s illegal to out a whistleblower?”

“Actually, you see you’ve got that wrong too,” Paul responded.

The reporter insisted she was right in saying it was illegal, firing back, “No, we don’t,” but Paul, unbowed, wasn’t about to let that slide.

“You should work on the facts,” the Kentucky Republican said, stopping for emphasis. “The whistleblower statute protects the whistleblower from having his name revealed by the inspector general. Even The New York Times admits that no one else is under any legal obligation.” – READ MORE