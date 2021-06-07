Italian Artist Sells Invisible Sculpture For $18,000

Step aside NFTs: there is an even more ridiculous objet d’art on the shopping block – nothing.

Italian artist Salvatore Garau has auctioned off an “invisible” sculpture for 15,000 euros ($18,300). According to as.com, the sculpture’s initial price was set between 6,000 and 9,000 euros; however, the price was raised after several bids were placed. The kicker: titled ‘Io Sono’ (Italian for “I am”), the 67-year-old artist’s sculpture is “immaterial,” meaning that the sculpture does not actually exist.

Yes, someone paid over $18,000 for… nothing. And yes, there is so much liquidity out there, someone actually bought this, literally.

Though he’s received much critique for the sale, Garau argues that his work of art isn’t “nothing,” but is instead a “vacuum.”

“The vacuum is nothing more than a space full of energy, and even if we empty it and there is nothing left, according to the Heisenberg uncertainty principle, that ‘nothing’ has a weight,” Garau said of the statue according to as.com. “Therefore, it has energy that is condensed and transformed into particles, that is, into us.”

It gets better: according to Italy 24 News, per Garau’s instructions, the sculpture must be displayed in a private home free from any obstruction, in an area that is about 5 ft. long by 5 ft. wide. Because the piece does not exist, there are no special lighting or climate requirements. – READ MORE

