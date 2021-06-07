Delta flight attendant tackles would-be hijacker, zip-ties his wrists

A passenger on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Nashville allegedly tried to breach the cockpit and hijack the plane Friday.
Delta Flight 386 crew members tackled and zip-tied the man before anyone was harmed, according to a FOX Television Stations report.
Cellphone video shows some of the encounter, with a man in a Delta uniform wrestling with someone who is out of view of the camera behind a row of seats.
— 💡 (@1WaySuggs) June 4, 2021
Another angle shows he managed to zip-tie the suspect’s hands behind his back.
“FLIGHT ATTENDENTS, I RESPACT Y’ALL,” the caption reads, followed by a clapping hands emoji.
— 💡 (@1WaySuggs) June 4, 2021
Another photo shows the Delta employee seated with his hands together and his head lowered. – READ MORE
