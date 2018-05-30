Israel bombards militant site in Gaza after more than 25 mortar shells fired into its territory

Israeli jets bombarded militant position in Gaza on Tuesday hours after more than two dozen mortar shells were launched at the Jewish State in what appears to be the largest single barrage since the 2014 Israel-Hamas war.

The Israeli military said no one was hurt by the 25 mortar shells launched into its territory as most were intercepted by its Iron Dome missile defense system, although one of them landed near a kindergarten shortly before it opened.

The retaliatory strikes by Israel’s armed forces were aimed at a training site for the Islamic Jihad militant group, believed to be behind the Tuesday mortar barrage with the approval of Hamas, the Associated Press reported, citing security officials in the Gaza Strip. Smoke was seen rising near the town of Deir al-Balah and the Israeli military said the explosions there were related to its activity. No injuries were reported.

“Israel will exact a heavy price from those who seek to harm it and we see Hamas as responsible for preventing such attacks,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said following the barrage.

WATCH: Iron dome interception system in action moments after at least 25 mortars were fired from Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Vqlt3MVIQt — Israel News Feed (@IsraelHatzolah) May 29, 2018

The border area has been tense in recent weeks as the Palestinians have held mass protests aimed at lifting a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt after Hamas seized power in 2007. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1