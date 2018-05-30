Stop What You’re Doing And Look at John Kelly Honoring His Son at Arlington and Comforting Gold Star Families

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and his wife, Karen, have the burden of truly understanding the pain Memorial Day brings, even though it is not limited to just that day.

During the holiday on Monday, both parents visited 1st Lt. Robert Michael Kelly — their son who was killed on November 9th, 2010 in the Helmand province, Afghanistan — where he was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

Other people, ranging from veterans to children, simply wanted to shake Kelly’s hand and take pictures with him. The Kellys eventually left to spend some time alone to remember their son. – READ MORE

