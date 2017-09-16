True Pundit

Security World

ISIS claims responsibility for London train attack

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for Friday morning’s terror attack aboard a London train.

The terrorist group took credit for the attack through its Amaq News Agency, which reported a “detachment” from the Islamic State carried out the bombing, according to the SITE Intel Group.

A bucket bomb detonated aboard a London Underground train at the Parsons Green station in southwest London during rush hour Friday morning. At least 29 people were injured. – READ MORE

ISIS claims responsibility for London train attack
ISIS claims responsibility for London train attack

ISIS' Amaq News Agency said a 'detachment' from the Islamic State carried out the bombing.
Washington Examiner Washington Examiner

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter