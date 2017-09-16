Cuomo Dodges Question on Potential 2020 Presidential Run (VIDEO)

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (N.Y.) dodged a question Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” regarding his potential aspirations to run for president in 2020.

Guest Donny Deutsch began his questioning by complimenting Cuomo’s physique, saying he was looking “very buff.” Host Joe Scarborough interrupted the moment, telling him to “stop it,” and prompted Deutsch to move on.

“What you’re doing right now is what a leader does, very presidential– Democratic party, big holes there. Nobody running the show there,” Deutsch said. “If I was talking to you off camera, I would say, ‘Hey Governor, after you get done with this, there’s a big opening for somebody to take control of the Democratic party. Any thoughts about a presidential run?'” – READ MORE