Is Portland, Oregon Ready to Elect an Antifa Mayor?

A poll came out this week showing Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler in a dead heat with his challenger. Sarah Iannarone, who forced a runoff in the May primary, has declared herself “the antifa candidate” for mayor.

Hot Air reported earlier this month: Longtime Portland community organizer Sarah Iannarone has made no secret of her political sympathies. She declared last year that “I am Antifa” and wryly embraced the “Antifa mayor” label. She and her campaign manager, Gregory McKelvey, were featured in a December article in Playboy with the headline “Antifa in Focus.”

“I am antifa,” she tweeted in September. “I stand proudly beside the good people of this city organizing in countless ways every day to oppose hate in its myriad forms.”

Two months later, she tweeted, “If they’re going to call me ‘Antifa Mayor,’ then I might as well fight fascism.”