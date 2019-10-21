Is Buttigieg An Agent Of Facebook? New Emails Show Zuck Advised Campaign Of Harvard Buddy

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been quietly advising Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign through staff hires, according to a new Bloomberg report. Campaign spokesman Chris Meagher confirmed that Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan sent several emails to Mike Schmuhl, Buttigieg’s campaign manager, detailing a list of names that they would like to see the campaign hire. Meagher said the campaign chose two from the list.

Eric Mayefsky, now a senior digital analytics adviser for the Buttigieg campaign, and Nina Wornhoff, an organizing data manager for Buttigieg, were the two recent highers suggested by Zuckerberg and Chan.

Mayefsky worked at a startup founded by former Facebook employees for a decade, then worked at Facebook for four years starting in 2010.

He wouldn’t mind if his buddy Buttigieg won. Pete would protect Zuckerberg. https://t.co/Z4noVBFfLO pic.twitter.com/imelW4rHBo — Crow (@sistercrow) October 9, 2019

Wornhoff, the other campaign hire, worked as a machine learning engineer at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

While Zuckerberg and Buttigieg had the same friends circles at Harvard, they were only introduced years later through a mutual Harvard buddy. – READ MORE