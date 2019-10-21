Adam Schiff: Trump Wants the ‘Corrupt’ Lawmaker Censured

President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday morning that he thinks Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, should be censured by the House because of “what he got caught doing.”

The president is likely referring to Schiff’s fabricated version of the president’s July 25 phone call to the Ukrainian president, which addressed the Bidens and more.

Schiff’s non-disclosure that he had prior communication with the alleged “whistleblower” concerning this same call (which the whistleblower never heard firsthand, of course) is also in the mix.

Censure (at least) Corrupt Adam Schiff! After what he got caught doing, any pol who does not so vote cannot be honest….are you listening Dems? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2019

"Shifty" Schiff, as Trump calls him, and the Dems have used the Ukrainian phone call in their latest attempt to smear the president with almost farcical material.