Iran’s Supreme Leader: Israel ‘Malignant Cancerous Tumor’ That Should Be ‘Removed And Eradicated’ (VIDEO)

If there were any doubt about Iran’s despotic, theocratic regime’s intentions regarding the state of Israel, they should have been erased on Sunday with this tweet from the Twitter account of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei:

Our stance against Israel is the same stance we have always taken. #Israel is a malignant cancerous tumor in the West Asian region that has to be removed and eradicated: it is possible and it will happen. 7/31/91#GreatReturnMarch — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 3, 2018

#Iran's Leader's representative to #IRGC Quds Force Ali Shirazi: Iran is not #Syria. If #Israel wants to survive a few more days, it has to stop this child game. Iran has the ability to destroy Israel & given the excuse, Tel Aviv & Haifa will be razed to the ground. — raz zimmt (@RZimmt) April 12, 2018

This followed the threat against Israel in April from Ali Shirazi, liaison for Khamenei, when he spoke to the Iranian government’s terrorist arm, the Quds Force – READ MORE

