Iran’s Supreme Leader: Israel ‘Malignant Cancerous Tumor’ That Should Be ‘Removed And Eradicated’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
If there were any doubt about Iran’s despotic, theocratic regime’s intentions regarding the state of Israel, they should have been erased on Sunday with this tweet from the Twitter account of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei:

This followed the threat against Israel in April from Ali Shirazi, liaison for Khamenei, when he spoke to the Iranian government’s terrorist arm, the Quds Force – READ MORE

