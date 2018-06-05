Bay Area exodus? Nearly 50 percent of Californians say they want to move out soon, poll finds

A whopping 46 percent of California Bay Area residents fed up with the region’s high cost of living and soaring home prices are planning to pack their bags and move out in the next few years, a poll has found.

The poll, conducted by the Bay Area Council, which describes itself as a business-sponsored, public policy advocacy organization, also found that homelessness and heavy traffic are among the things that most irk residents who live there.

“This is the trend we’ve been observing. Two years ago, it was 34 percent and last year it was 40,” the group’s president, Jim Wunderman, told KTVU about the increasing amount of those polled indicating that they want to get out.

The majority of the 1,000 polled said they have lived in the region for more than 20 years and increasingly believe that life in the Bay Area is heading in the wrong direction, despite mixed feelings about its economy.