Iran’s Supreme Leader Becomes Latest ‘Expert’ To Weigh In On Gun Control

Iran’s supreme leader, the Ayatollah Khamenei, became the latest weapons expert to weigh in on the current debate over U.S. gun policy. Unsurprisingly, the Middle Eastern dictator, who boasts a stranglehold over his own people, suggested that American leaders immediately disarm American citizens.

#Iran's Supreme Leader takes a hard line on gun control. pic.twitter.com/vWKDNDSIMi — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) March 4, 2018

Khamenei’s “hard line” on guns is nothing new. One of the Ayatollah’s first orders of business when he came to power was to disarm his own citizens — a technique regularly used by “supreme leaders” to extend their tenures.

Ultimately, Khamenei makes a unique case that the Second Amendment is, in fact, an insurance policy against tyranny. – READ MORE

