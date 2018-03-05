Trump Slams Bush: Iraq Invasion “Single Worst Decision Ever Made”

President Trump slammed former President George W. Bush over the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq – referring to it as “the single worst decision ever made,” and that it was comparable to “throwing a big fat brick into a hornet’s nest.”

Speaking to a group of GOP donors at a Mar-a-Lago closed door lunch and fundraiser, Trump also mocked Bush’s intellect: “Here we are, like the dummies of the world, because we had bad politicians running our country for a long time,” reported CNN – which obtained leaked audio from the event.

“That was Bush. Another real genius. That was Bush,” Trump joked. “That turned out to be wonderful intelligence. Great intelligence agency there.”

In the past, Trump has been notoriously critical of the decision to invade Iraq, slamming Jeb Bush during the 2016 primaries over his brother’s decision to invade. – READ MORE

