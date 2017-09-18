True Pundit

Iran’s president invites US to ‘dinner’ over nuclear deal

Posted on
As world leaders prepare for the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York, the president of Iran on Sunday extended a metaphorical “dinner” invitation to the United States.

President Hassan Rouhani used an analogy of a dinner party to describe how countries are benefiting from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Rouhani said the Americans were “sitting in another room” at the party.

“They can adopt a new path and come to the room where the dinner table is,” Rouhani said. “That’s alright in our opinion. If they change their bad temper they can enjoy the dinner table.” – READ MORE

