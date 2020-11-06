Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Says Winner of US Election Will ‘Surrender To Iran’

Iran President Hassan Rouhani warned that, regardless of whoever should win the election, America must prepare to surrender to the Islamic Republic.

“The U.S. government has no option but to give in to the law, the pressure of public opinion, and the resistance from the great Iranian nation,” reports the Tasnim News Agency.

“Our nation would not buckle under the pressures,” Rouhani continued.

“We can overcome the enemies and force them to resume honoring the law and regulations.”

His statements appear to be referencing sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, something Rouhani said Iran had “withstood.”

Iran’s president would claim that the surrender is not contingent on who should win the election.

“It is not important who is elected president, as the next US administration will surrender to the Iranian nation,” he threatened.- READ MORE

