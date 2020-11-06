Biden says he has ‘no doubt’ he will defeat Trump when vote count is finished

Joe Biden says he has “no doubt” that once the vote count is complete, he’ll defeat President Trump to win the White House.

Speaking to reporters Thursday with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris at his side, the Democratic presidential nominee told reporters “we continue to feel very good about where things stand. And we have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be the winners.”

Biden also emphasized that “each ballot must be counted and that’s what is going on now. And that’s how it should be. Democracy is sometimes messy, so sometimes it requires a little patience.”

And he asked “people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed. And we will know soon.”

Biden spoke a couple of hours before the president – at the White House briefing room – declared that “if you count the legal votes, I easily win,”

Trump accused Democrats of trying “to steal the election from us” and vowed that there will be “a lot of litigation.” – READ MORE

