Iranian General Killed In Airstrike Helped Plan Benghazi Attack, Which Left 4 Americans Dead

While some Democrats acknowledged that Soleimani was a dangerous terrorist, few admitted that he was the world’s No. 1 terrorist, responsible for the death of many Americans, including the four who died in Benghazi.

“He’s the Wizard of Oz of Iranian terror, the most dreaded and most effective terrorist alive,” Kenneth R. Timmerman wrote in his book, “Dark Forces,” the New York Post reported in 2014.

Timmerman said Suleimani was “a man who has orchestrated a campaign of chaos against the United States around the world.”

Suleymani has orchestrated attacks in everywhere from Lebanon to Thailand. The US Department of Justice accuses him of trying to hire a Mexican drug cartel to blow up the Saudi Ambassador to the United States while he was in Washington, DC.

My sources, meanwhile, say Suleymani was involved in an even more direct attack on the US — the killing of Ambassador Christopher Stevens in Benghazi, Libya.

"In Libya, Iran wanted to block US influence, which they saw as a threat," the intelligence chief said. "They saw the uprising against Khadafy — and the Arab Spring more generally — as an opportunity to accomplish this."