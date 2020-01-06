More than 70 anti-war protests take place across US after Soleimani killing

Angry critics of President Trump’s decision to authorize the killing of Iran’s top military general protested in at least 70 locations throughout the U.S. on Saturday, including New York City‘s Times Square and outside the White House.

Dozens of planned protests were spearheaded nationwide by Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, a U.S.-based anti-war coalition.

“No justice, no peace. U.S. out of the Middle East,” about 200 protesters chanted outside the Trump Tower in Chicago, USA Today reported. Protesters held signs that read “stop bombing Iraq” and “U.S. troops out of Iraq.”

The New York Daily News reported that more than 250 people gathered in Times Square before marching down Manhattan’s Seventh Avenue in densely foggy weather. – READ MORE