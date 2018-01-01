Iran Protesters Remain Defiant As Regime Warns They Will ‘Pay The Price’ For Unrest

Protesters continued to denounce Iran’s clerical regime on Sunday, even as government officials promised to crack down on dissidents with an “iron fist” if the unrest does not stop.

Tens of thousands of Iranians have taken to streets across the country to protest the ruling clerical elite and its foreign and domestic policies over the past four days. It is the largest mass demonstration against the regime since 2009, when then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad won re-election in a widely disputed election.

The Iranian government warned protesters on Sunday they would face reprisal for the unauthorized demonstrations.

“Those who damage public property, violate law and order and create unrest are responsible for their actions and should pay the price,” Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said, according to a Reuters translation of state media.

What began Thursday as scattered protests over Iran’s faltering economy quickly morphed into a countrywide uprising against the regime’s endemic corruption and foreign interventions, which many Iranians see as the root causes of the country’s economic malaise. Demonstrators have called on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down and even shouted “Long live Reza Shah,” referring to the king who ruled Iran from 1925 to 1941 and was overthrown in the 1979 Iranian Revolution. – READ MORE

