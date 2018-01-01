Politics Security
BUSTED: Clinton Allies Paid Firm $700K For Women Who’d Accuse Trump Of Sexual Misconduct Week Before Election
Two close Clinton allies dumped at least $700,000 to prominent sexual harassment lawyer Lisa Bloom to fund women willing to accuse then-candidate Donald Trump of sexual misconduct the week before the presidential election, reports The New York Times.
David Brock — a Democratic operative and the founder of left-wing Media Matters, described by the Times as “Hillary Clinton’s fiercest loyalists during her campaign against Mr. Trump” — partly funded the effort with $200,000. The other major donor uncovered in the report is longtime Hillary friend and fashion entrepreneur Susie Tompkins Buell, who paid a whopping $500,000 to fund potential accusers procured by Ms. Bloom.
A group founded by Brock, American Bridge 21st Century Foundation, “secretly spent $200,000 on an unsuccessful effort to bring forward accusations of sexual misconduct against Mr. Trump before Election Day,” individuals “familiar with the arrangements” told the Times.
Brock “is considering creating a fund to encourage victims to bring forward similar claims against Republican politicians,” says the report.
