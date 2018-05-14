Iowa governor after signing nation’s strictest abortion ban: ‘Our work is not done’

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) said Saturday that even though she has signed the nation’s strictest abortion ban into law, there is still more work ahead.

“We know that our work is not done, that we must continue to work together to change the hearts and minds,” Reynolds said, according to the Des Moines Register. “But I’ll tell you what, we’re not slowing down, we’re not going to stop. It’s a fight worth fighting.”

The Register reported that Reynolds touted the new legislation on Saturday during the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual event.

“We are No. 1 in the country when it comes to protecting life,” Reynolds said. “I believe all innocent life is precious and sacred, and as governor I pledge to you to do everything in my power to protect life.” – READ MORE

