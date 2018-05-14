Ex-Trump aide on McCain comment: Not the White House’s responsibility to apologize for it

Michael Caputo, a former communications adviser to the Trump campaign, argued Sunday that the White House does not need to apologize for one of its staffers mocking Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

“We’ve all seen bad jokes in private and public. I think the White House is looking at the leak because there’s so many leaks out of the White House,” Caputo said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“This is a leak by some people who are working hard to undermine the president,” he added. “I don’t think it’s the White House’s responsibility to apologize for it.”

The Hill first reported on Thursday that White House communications aide Kelly Sadler said derisive comments about McCain’s cancer diagnosis during an internal meeting. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1