Business Politics
Investors Ask Banks, Gun Makers, and Gun Retailers to Cut Ties with NRA
Investors operating under the auspices of the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility (ICCR) are asking banks, gun makers, and gun retailers to cut ties with the NRA.
The ICCR statement urging a break with the NRA was signed by investors “representing a total of $634 billion in assets.”
The statement calls on gun makers to “stop the sale, production, design or conversion of military style semi-automatic assault weapons and associated accessories and components, including high capacity magazines, for use by civilians.” It also calls for gun makers to support the institution of background checks for ammunition sales.
ICCR calls gun retailers to “limit gun and ammunition sales to purchasers 21 and over (Walmart, Kroger and Dick’s Sporting Goods have already adopted this policy),” and to stop the sale of toy guns. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Investors operating with the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility are asking banks, gun makers, and gun retailers to cut NRA ties.