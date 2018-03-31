Customs and Border Protection chief backs the Trump border wall: ‘Walls work. … Agents know it’

A top Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official pushed back Friday on reports that frontline border agents do not support President Trump’s border wall, telling reporters that “walls work” and that “agents know it.”

Acting Deputy Commissioner Ronald Vitiello told reporters that agents have repeatedly said that a mix of technology, infrastructure and access to the border are what is necessary to keep the border secure. An important part of this would be effective barriers, and he said that such requests came from the field.

“The truth is that walls work and the data show it and agents know it,” he said.

Vitiello told reporters that the CBP was appreciative of the $1.6 billion funding given to border security measures in the omnibus spending bill and it would fund 100 miles of “border wall system.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1