INSURRECTION?: Democrats Protest Election Integrity Bill Inside Georgia State Capitol, Clash With Police

Democratic Georgia lawmakers clashed with officers at the state’s Capitol building on Friday during a protest against a Republican effort to ensure election integrity through measures that include mandating voter ID for absentee voting.

Inside the Capitol, protesting Democrats were told by officers that they were in violation of the law and asked to back up when they started shouting “All Votes Matter” and climbed the stairs leading to the House and Senate chambers as legislators were recessing for lunch, reported The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC).

One of the representatives, state Rep. Park Cannon, a Democrat, walked in front of the officer’s megaphone. She was grabbed on the arm by another officer and asked to back up.

“Step aside, ma’am,” the officer told Cannon. “Go, go. Step aside.”

“You can’t touch her!” protesters yelled at the officer.

Outraged Democrats later started a sit-in on the steps, demanding an apology from Georgia State Patrol. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --