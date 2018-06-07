True Pundit

Inspector General Releases Date of Much Anticipated FBI-Hillary Email Investigation Report and Trump has to Be Smiling

President Trump is going to absolutely love this.

DOJ Inspector General says they plan to publicly release their report on allegations regarding various actions by the FBI and DOJ in advance of the 2016 election on JUNE 14.

That’s Donald Trump’s birthday.

Buckle up.

