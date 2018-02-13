INSPECTOR GENERAL Probes $1.25 Million McCabe Received From Clinton Insiders During FBI’s Hillary Investigation

The Inspector General probing the FBI is taking a very close look at over $1.2 million donated by Hillary Clinton-backed campaign bundlers to the political coffers of Dr.Jill McCabe, the wife of defrocked FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, federal sources confirm, at the same time McCabe was spearheading the Bureau’s investigation into Hillary Clinton.

Democratic PACs controlled by Hillary Clinton insiders paid the Deputy Director of the FBI’s wife almost $700,000 in campaign funds before the senior FBI official, who was supervising Clinton’s investigation, lobbied against charging her criminally. In fact. McCabe intentionally withheld evidence in the Hillary investigation just prior to the 2016 election.

But while the $700,000 has been publicly disseminated in numerous media reports, federal officials said they have traced an additional $525,000 that Dr. McCabe raised from Hillary-linked donors for Dr. McCabe’s failed 2015 Virginia Senate seat race.

That comes to a total of $1.25 million that Hillary-backed factions kicked into Dr. McCabe’s coffers while her husband was leading the FBI’s investigation into Clinton for classified and top secret security breaches with her email and server usage while Secretary of State.

Longtime Clinton family consigliere and Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, met with both McCabes and sent Mrs. McCabe approximately $675,000 to fund the Democrat hopeful’s campaign coffers.

During the time of the political donations, however, McAuliffe too was the target of a FBI investigation for public corruption and campaign-finance irregularities, sources confirm.

Andrew McCabe is currently on leave from the FBI. There is little doubt McCabe tampered with the Hillary Clinton investigation after his wife received political funding from Clinton insiders. The Inspector General has found numerous problems with McCabe’s tenure at FBI, according to sources. FBI Director Christopher Wray, who removed McCabe from D.C. HQ, awaits the IG’s report on McCabe and other FBI scandals.

The political action group Common Good VA, established by McAuliffe in 2014 to raise political donations, was Dr. McCabe’s single largest campaign contributor. According to records obtained by True Pundit. Common Good VA made six different contributions to the spouse of the FBI Deputy Director, including:

June 9, 2015: $7,500

June 19, 2015: $7,500

August 31, 2015: $2,500

Oct. 1, 2015: $150,000

Oct. 27, 2015: $125,000

Oct. 29, 2015: $175,000

Additionally, the Democratic Party of Virginia, controlled by McAuliffe, made the following contributions to Dr. McCabe’s campaign:

Sept. 30, 2015: $147,961

Oct. 22, 2015: $59,827

But the Inspector General is also focused on an additional $550,000 Dr. McCabe received from heavyweight Democratic donors linked to Hillary Clinton, including Fredrick D. Schaufeld and wife, Karen.

Schaufeld, an investment banker and venture capitalist, sat on Hillary Clinton’s National Finance Committee for her 2016 presidential bid. The Schaufelds, heavy donors to Dr. McCabe’s campaign, also contributed at least $100,000 to Hillary for America, the Hillary Victory Fund, the Hillary Action Fund, according to records.

Sonjia Smith, who also sat on Hillary Clinton’s National Finance Committee with her husband Michael Bills, also were big contributors to Dr. McCabe’s campaign.

Here is what we know through documents, source material and interviews with federal law enforcement sources regarding the funding of Dr. McCabe’s 2015 campaign — while at the same time her husband was investigating Hillary Clinton.

Dr. McCabe’s campaign was initially funded by her parents, two Hillary-connected big donors from Virginia, a family from Utah that owns a private prison company who were also Hillary-connected donors and several others who made significant contributions of $2,000 or more. These four groups accounted for $58,420 (89.4%) of the $65,371 that Dr. McCabe raised in the first 10 days of her campaign. While $10,420 came from the Dr. McCabe’s family; $30,500 is traced to large Hillary-connected donors; $5,500 came from the private prison family; the other donors who made initial contributions of more than $2,000 combined for a total of $12,000.

In the next two months of April & May, Dr. McCabe raised approximately $100,000. Of that amount, $9,500 came from other Democrat Virginia Senate candidates, $5,600 came from the “Original 4 Group”, $8,100 from Dr. McCabe’s family.

In the month of June, Dr. McCabe raised approximately $91,000 with approximately $45,000 (49.5%) coming from donors connected to Clinton/McAuliffe. One of Dr. McCabe’s original two large Hillary-backed donors (Frederick Schuafeld) gave the the McCabe campaign $25,000 on June 29. The Common Good VA PAC (controlled by McAuliffe) gave the McCabe campaign an in-kind donation of $15,000 worth of research materials, while about $46,000 (50.5%) came from donors who had no connection to the Clintons or Terry McAuliffe.

Over the next two months of July & August, Dr. McCabe raised approximately $162,000 with $98,000 (60.5%) coming from donors connected to Clinton/McAuliffe. Dr. McCabe’s original two large Clinton-backed donors gave her $60,000 in the month of August (Frederick Schuafeld = $20,000) (Sonjia Smith & Michael Bills = $40,000). PACs controlled by McAuliffe gave the McCabe campaign $19,000 in cash and in-kind donations of $7,500, while about $64,000 (39.5%) came from donors with no connection to the Clintons or McAuliffe.

From October 1 through the end of the campaign, Dr. McCabe raised $972,000, a national record for state-run senate campaigns in a single month That accounted for 58% of the $1.669 million Dr. McCabe raised during the entire campaign.

McCabe outpaced her senate opponent by two to one for raising political contributions and still lost the race.

But Where did the money go?

Most of the money raised, $1,225,000, went to pay for television and media advertisements Just under $1,003,000 was spent with Shorr Johnson Magnus, a media company based in Philadelphia.

It is no coincidence the same firm did extensive — and expensive — work for the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The Inspector General is working off a detailed timeline of Dr. McCabe’s campaign, including funding. According to sources the timeline of Dr. McCabe’s fundraising from Hillary-backed associates directly parallels the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton who was never charged despite overwhelming evidence compiled by FBI agents.

Timeline of the funding of Dr. McCabe’s campaign:

March 2015

3/7 – Meets with Terry McAuliffe at Governor’s mansion so Gov. can close the deal (according to emails) “This is a candidate recruitment meeting. McCabe is seriously considering running against State Senator Dick Black. You have been asked to close the deal,” the briefing memo for McAuliffe read.

3/9 – 3/13= Announcement When she announced the expected candidate Col. Tom Mulrine got out of the race. He was preferred choice of local democrats. McCabe was the choice of McAuliffe No other Dem primary challengers McCabe has no prior political experience Is Pediatrician with INOVA Health System On board of local private school – Loudon County Day School Her 2 kids attend It costs $24,895 per year

3/20 – Dr. McCabe rents a P.O. Box for the campaign

3/22 – Official filing and fees paid by Dr. McCabe

3/22 – 3/31 = Initial funding of campaign Total Initial Fundraising = $65,371 McCabe’s Family= $10,420 Big 2 Hillary donors = $20,000 Other Big Dem Donors = $5,500 Northern VA Dr.’s = $6,000 Consumer Insight Group = $5,000 Others = $11,700 Less than $100 = $1,751



McCabe’s Family – = $10,420 David (Father) – $5,000 Kim (mother?) – $5,000 McCabe Herself – $420



Big 2 Hillary Donors – Big fundraisers for HRC (bundle more than $100K) Schaufeld Family = $5,000 Sonjia Smith / Michael Bills = $15,000



April – May 2015

Total Fundraising = $101,000 McCabe’s Family = $8,100 VA Senate PACs = $9,500 Big 2 HRC donors = $5,300 Nukta -=$5,000 Marquardt = $300 Brambleton Group LLC= $10,000 Kenneth Altman = $3,500 Steve Frederickson = $3,500 Cynthia Chamber =$2,000 Northern VA Dr.’s = $14,400 Less than $100 = $10,000



Other 2 Original Donors = $5,000 NadiFukta, M.D. (NVA Dr. – plastic surgeon) = $5,000

McCabe’s Family – = $8,100

McAuliffe controlled VA PAC’s = $9,500 Other Virginia Senate Campaign PAC’s = $9,500 McEachin = $5,000 Saslaw = $2,500 Real Estate Connected = $13,500 Brambleton Group, LLC = $10,000 Steve Frederickson = $3,500 Kenneth Altman = $3,500 Cynthia Chambers = $2,000



June 2015

Total Fundraising = $91,200 Big 2 Hillary – Schaufeld = $25,000 VA Senate PACs = $2,500 Common Good VA PAC = $15,000 (In-Kind) Marquardt – $2,500 McCabe’s Family = $3,200 Northern VA Dr.’s = $11,700 Northern VA R/E = $3,950 Nukta – $7,650 Stavish = $2,500 Others = $13,100 Less than $100 = $4,200



McCabe’s Family = $3,200

Big 2 Donors – HRC connected Big fundraisers for HRC (bundle more than $100K) Schaufeld Family = $25,000



Other Original Donors = $10,000 NadiFukta, M.D. (NVA Dr. – plastic surgeon) = $7,500 Marquardt Family = $2,500



McAuliffe controlled VA PAC’s = $17,500 Common Good VA PAC = $15,000 In Kind contribution “Research Materials” Other Virginia Senate Campaign PAC’s = $2,500



July – August 2015

Total Fundraising = $162,000 Big 2 – Schaufeld = $20,000 Big 2 – Smith/Bills = $40,000 VA Senate PACs = $14,500 (Cash) Planned Parenthood VA PAC = $7,500 (In-Kind) Common Good VA PAC = $2,500 Other VA PACS’s = $2,000 National PAC’s = $9,000 McCabe’s Family = $2,100 Northern VA Dr.’s = $6,500 Northern VA R/E = $1,650 Huber = $4,050 Hirst = $2,500 Hershey = $2,250 Dugger = $2,000 Others = $35,300 Less than $100 = $9,000



McCabe’s Family = $3,200 David (Father) – $2,200 Kim (mother?) – $1,000



Big 2 Donors – HRC connected Big fundraisers for HRC (bundle more than $100K) Schaufeld Family = $20,000 Gave total of $70,000 to Dr. McCabe Sonjia Smith / Michael Bills = $40,000



McAuliffe controlled VA PAC’s = $26,500 Common Good VA PAC = $2,500 Planned Parenthood VA PAC = $7,500 In Kind contribution “Staff Time” Other Virginia Senate Campaign PAC’s = $14,500 Saslaw = $5,000 Howell = $5,000 Others = $4,500



National PAC’s = $9,000 Stronger Together = $3,500 Emily’s List = $3,000 Mid Atlantic Laborer’s PAC = $2,500



September 2015

Total Fundraising = $276,000 Big 2 – Schaufeld = $20,850 Big 2 – Smith/Bills = $5,000 VA Senate PACs = $8,750 (Cash) Democratic Party of VA PAC = $147,961 (In-Kind) Other VA PACS’s = $12,000 Northern VA Dr.’s = $9,200 Northern VA R/E = $2,675 Huber = $4,050 Rice = $15,000 Hirst = $2,500 Frederickson = $2,500 Brambleton Group, LLC = $2,500 Ohstrom = $2,500 Marquez = $2,500 Housler = $2,500 Others = $38,400 Less than $100 = $11,600



Big 2 Donors – HRC connected Big fundraisers for HRC (bundle more than $100K) Schaufeld Family = $20,850



McAuliffe controlled VA PAC’s = $26,500 Common Good VA PAC = $2,500 Planned Parenthood VA PAC = $7,500 In Kind contribution “Staff Time” Other Virginia Senate Campaign PAC’s = $14,500 Saslaw = $5,000 Howell = $5,000 Others = $4,500



October – November 2015

Total Fundraising = $962,500 Big 2 – Schaufeld = $20,850 Big 2 – Smith/Bills = $5,000 VA Senate PACs = $54,500 (Cash) Common Good VA PAC = $450,000 (Cash) Planned Parenthood VA PAC = $147,500 (In-Kind) (staffing) Democratic Party of VA PAC = $60,000 (In-Kind) (Mail & Postage) New VA Majority PAC = $16,850 (In-Kind) (Staff Time & Door Hangers) Casa in Action = $11,400 (In-Kind) (Staff Time) Human Rights Campaign = $11,560 (In-Kind) (Mail, postage, phones) Cabral for House = $5,400 (In-Kind) (Email List) National PAC’s = $40,000 McCabe’s Family = $2,400 Lauren Peterson = $10,000 John Toups = $10,000 Dugger = $5,000 Comstock Station LLC = $5,000 Consumer Litigation Associates = $5,000 Maruardt Family = $2,250 Northern VA Dr.’s = $11,500 Northern VA R/E = $4,650 Nukta = $5,000 Hirst = $5,000 Wheller = $2,000 Hershey = $1,000 Ohstrom = $1,000 Others = $44,500 Less than $100 = $36,100

McCabe’s Family = $2,400

Big 2 Donors – HRC connected = $25,850 Big fundraisers for HRC (bundle more than $100K) Schaufeld Family = $20,850

Sonjia Smith / Michael Bills = $5,000

McAuliffe controlled VA PAC’s = $757,000 Common Good VA PAC = $450,000 (Cash) Virginia Senate Campaign PAC’s = $54,500 (Cash) Deeds (Creigh)= $5,000 Howell = $25,000 Favola = $20,000 Others = $4,500 Wexton $2,500 Ebbin = $1,000 VA Senate Democrat Caucus = $1,000 Democratic Party of VA PAC = $60,000 (In-Kind) (Mail & Postage) Planned Parenthood VA PAC = $147,500 (In-Kind) (staff Time)

National PAC’s = $40,000 Accel PAC = $10,000 Emily’s List = $20,000 United Food & Commercial Service Workers = $6,000 Women’s Strike Force = $4,000



McAuliffe’s contributions to Dr. McCabe’s campaign match the exact time frame of the FBI’s parallel Clinton investigation. No contributions were made prior to the FBI’s probe of Clinton. McCabe was overseeing personnel decisions, including assigning agents to the Clinton investigation team, at the FBI’s Washington D.C.’s field office when his wife began her 2015 campaign. His wife lost the election after spending an estimated $1.7 million on the senate run.

Three months later, Comey promoted McCabe to FBI Deputy Director in February 2016. The promotion helped fill a very large void created by the retirement of John Giacalone, who was the supervisor of the bureau’s National Security Branch and also the FBI brains and genesis behind the Clinton email and private server investigation. Since the inception of the case, Giacalone had spearheaded the Clinton investigation, and helped hand select top agents who were highly skilled but also discreet. Many of those agents were concerned when Giacalone abruptly resigned in the middle of the investigation.

FBI insiders said Giacalone used the term “sideways” to describe the direction the Clinton probe had taken in the bureau. Giacalone lamented privately he no longer had confidence in the direction the investigation was headed. He felt it was simpler to quietly step aside, walk away instead of fight to keep the investigation on its proper track. Giacalone was a true heavyweight agent at FBI. In fact, he likely should have been running the entire show. His pedigree included running and creating FBI divisions in New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and even serving as deputy commander in the Iraqi theater of operations. But in the midst of the Clinton investigation, Giacalone handed the bureau his retirement papers in Feb.

The day after Giacalone’s departure in February, Comey tapped McCabe to help oversee the ongoing Clinton case and personally serve “as the eyes and ears” for Comey, sources confirmed.

-30-

