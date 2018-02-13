Schiff lobs ‘baseless’ claim that Steele referral aims to bring down Mueller probe, Grassley says

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley accused the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, of making a “tired and baseless” claim that Grassley was trying to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

In an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Schiff, D-Calif., accused Grassley, R-Iowa, of being “part of the same effort along with [House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes] to try to put the FBI and Bob Mueller’s investigation on trial.”

Last week, Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., released a criminal referral they had sent to the Justice Department earlier this year asking for an investigation into Christopher Steele, the former British spy who compiled the so-called “Trump-Russia dossier.”

Grassley and Graham said they found evidence that either Steele lied to the FBI, or classified documents supporting government surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page contained false statements. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

.@RepMattGaetz: “@RepAdamSchiff has gone from someone with oversight responsibilities to an actual principal in this investigation…For better objectivity, he ought to step aside.” #Tucker https://t.co/6dGH5S9fQL pic.twitter.com/fVsss2GMu2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 8, 2018

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., should step aside from his leadership role in the panel’s Russia inquiry.

Schiff has spearheaded the Democratic opposition to the Republican memo from the committee, released to the public last week, which details allegations of surveillance abuse by the U.S. government.

Gaetz says the California Democrat should back away because he allegedly sought damaging information about President Trump from what he thought was a Ukrainian politician and because he appeared on Kremlin-funded RT back in 2013.

“Here you’ve got Adam Schiff engaging with Ukrainians trying to dig up dirt on the president with seemingly no interest in whether or not the information is true or false or doctored,” Gaetz told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Wednesday. “If you use the same standard applied that’s been applied to Republicans to Adam Schiff he should have no role on the intelligence committee as a lead on this issue.” – READ MORE