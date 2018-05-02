Inspector General: FBI Agents Strzok & Page May Have Destroyed Telecom Evidence; More Missing Texts

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz has investigated whether the DOJ or FBI might have deleted text messages between bureau officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, according to GOP sources who have spoken with members of the IG’s team.

The latest batch of text messages between the two officials, who once served on the Russia probe and have come under scrutiny for exchanging anti-Trump and other politically charged texts, was turned over to Congress last week.

The sources told Fox News that the IG’s office, so far, has not found evidence that officials from either agency deleted any messages. It is unclear at this point if the office is still investigating the matter, and whether technical glitches might instead be at issue.

A spokesman for the inspector general told Fox News in an email that they were not able to comment.

However, the GOP sources cited issues with texts that were produced to Congress, including the most recent batch.

The texts show numerous messages in a row sent to Page from Strzok’s phone, on different dates, without a response from Page.

Others show texts cutting off mid-sentence, like a Strzok message that says, “They think he is unstable, that he can be manipul.”

