Giuliani Calls Mueller’s Demands to Sit Down with Trump “A Bullshit Interview” That Should Never Take Place

Rudolph Giuliani is playing some hardball with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

In a recent Wall St. Journal article, the newest member of President Trump’s legal team said no meeting is on the table with Mueller until well after the North Korea summit.

If it happens at all.

Because it shouldn’t really happen.

NEWS: Giuliani says he wants to postpone any Mueller interview until after North Korea summit. “I can’t possibly tell the president or Kelly or Pompeo or Bolton, give me two days to prepare for a bulls— interview that should never be taking place anyway.” https://t.co/tS2StpjsmU — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) May 2, 2018

