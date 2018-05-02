True Pundit

Politics Science

Giuliani Calls Mueller’s Demands to Sit Down with Trump “A Bullshit Interview” That Should Never Take Place

Posted on by
Share:

Rudolph Giuliani is playing some hardball with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

In a recent Wall St. Journal article, the newest member of President Trump’s legal team said no meeting is on the table with Mueller until well after the North Korea summit.

If it happens at all.

Because it shouldn’t really happen.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: