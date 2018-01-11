Insolvent New Mexico Obamacare Co-op Boasted Six-Figure Salaries

New Mexico Health Connections, one of the four remaining nonprofit Obamacare Co-ops, did not inform its customers in June that it was insolvent and its entire board had resigned, The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

It also never told its customers the nonprofit paid its executives up to $450,000 in annual salaries.

The nonprofit, one of 24 Co-op’s originally set up under Obamacare, was supposed to provide affordable health insurance to individuals, predominantly low-income citizens. The demise of the New Mexico Co-op means that only three are fully functioning.

The New Mexico Co-op boasted extraordinarily high six figure salaries per year like many other failed Obamacare nonprofits, according to a DCNF review of its 2015 tax filing Form 990 with the Internal Revenue Service.

Dr. Martin Hickey, the nonprofit’s CEO, received a $450,000 salary, according to its 990. It is unclear what his compensation was in 2017 when the Co-op notified the state insurance superintendent it was insolvent.

All 12 of the nonprofit’s top staff received six-figure salaries, according to its tax filing. Joining Hickey was Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Epstein who received an annual salary of $413,000, Chief Operating Officer Anne Sapon who received $342,000, and Primary Care staffer Frances Torres who received $318,000. – READ MORE

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin gave the federal personnel office an early Christmas gift on Friday — a subpoena demanding to know why it “exempted” members of Congress from Obamacare by letting them retain employer subsidies for coverage.

The 2010 health law required federal lawmakers and their staff members to use its internet-based exchanges if they want to get covered through their jobs.

Yet Mr. Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, says the Office of Personnel Management must explain how it decided to let denizens of Capitol Hill hold onto federal-employer assistance, so long as they used the District of Columbia’s small-business exchange.

Regular Americans on the exchanges must hope that Obamacare’s income-based subsidies are sufficient.

Mr. Johnson, who first threatened to subpoena the records in October, said OPM has until Jan. 5 to provide the requested documents. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *