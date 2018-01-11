Charlie Daniels warns Taco Bell: ‘The illuminati is not a frivolous subject’

Charlie Daniels isn’t too keen on Taco Bell’s new ad campaign.

The country artist, perhaps best known for the 1979 hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” took to Twitter on Monday night to admonish Taco Bell for joking about the Illuminati, presumably after he became aware of the Tex-Mex chain’s new commercials for its $1 menu.

“Hey Taco Bell,” tweeted Daniels, 81. “The Illuminati is not a frivolous subject.”

Taco Bell’s ad campaign — which centers around a fictitious “Belluminati” filled with cloaked, ominous figures — first debuted in mid-December, shortly after the restaurant announced plans to add 20 new $1 items to its existing value menu through 2018. The commercials also depict the “Belluminati” as a secret society that controls the $1 menu from their hidden headquarters, clearly mocking the idea of a secret society of power-players and influencers controlling modern society.

Daniels didn’t elaborate on his warnings to Taco Bell, but the musician, 81, has written about the Illuminati and “shadow governments” in the past. In a 2015 Facebook post, Daniels admitted that the idea of a such organizations are “hard for [him] to swallow,” but he didn’t rule out the possibility of a secret society operating “behind the scenes.” – READ MORE

